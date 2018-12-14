Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United midfielder linked with Spain move, Bielsa MLS link dismissed and Hull City midfielder wanted by Premier League clubs | 14 December

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz has been strongly linked with a return to Spanish football with Getafe after indicating to the club that he wants to leave England. The 27-year-old has been at Elland Road for 18 months. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Championship transfer rumours

Meanwhile, despite reports in the Morning Journal linking MLS outfit Atlanta United with a shock move for Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa, club president Darren Eales has dismissed the rumour. He said the American side were not thinking about Bielsa as a name on their managerial shortlist. (Mail)

Premier League Fulham and Cardiff are prepared to give Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen a chance to play in the Premier League, although it is unlikely that the Tigers will let the midfielder go for cheap. (Sun)

Everton are interested in signing Leeds youngster Jack Clarke, according to Football Insider. The Toffees join Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for the striker.

West Brom are prepared for offers for star striker Jay Rodriguez in January but are determined to hold onto their man by slapping an £18million price tag on the former Southampton goal machine. (Birmingham Mail)

Aston Villa have been linked with a double swoop down under for A-League stars Josh Risdon and Brandon O’Neill. right-back Wison plays for Western Sydney Wanderers while O’Neill is a midfielder for Sydney FC. (Birmingham Mail)