Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United scouts spotted in Portugal, two Blackburn players wanted by Premier League clubs and Nottingham Forest duo could be headed for exit | 13 November

Here’s all the latest transfer rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United scouts have been spotted at several matches in Portugal this week, although it is not known which player they are monitoring. Representatives from the club reportedly watched both Porto and Benfica in action along with scouts from Fulham, Manchester United, Juventus and Villareal. (A Bola).

Transfer rumours

The news comes despite Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa stating that transfer activity at Elland Road could be limited in January. The Argentinian said: “It will be very hard to add new players.” (Leeds Live)

Two Blackburn players are in demand with Premier League clubs. Tottenham are pursuing star man Bradley Dack, while Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are a host of clubs chasing youngster Vilius Piliukaitis. (Team Talk).

Nottingham Forest duo Ben Watson and Liam Bridcutt could be headed for the exit at the City Ground after struggling to force their way into the first team this season. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Burnley are still keen to bring West Brom star Jay Rodriguez back to Turf Moor, despite being put off by an £18million price tag in the summer. (Birmingham Live)