Championship transfer rumours: Middlesbrough target 'nailed on' to leave, Celtic want Sheffield United defender, Leeds target two players from league rivals

Swansea's Daniel James is set to have a medical at Manchester United today ahead of a £15million move to Old Trafford. James had been on the verge of signing for Leeds United in January. (Telegraph)

Birmingham City have reportedly rejected a bid from Southampton for striker Che Adams, formerly of Sheffield United. The forward is thought to be a target for a number of clubs. (Mail)

Burnley have been linked with an audacious double swoop for West Brom's Craig Dawson and Jay Rodriguez and are reportedly ready to lodge a big for the £15million-rated pair.

Brighton and Aston Villa are in the hunt for Blackburn's Bradley Dack. (Sun)

Fenerbache have entered the race to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon. (Ajansspor, in Turkish)

Sheffield United's George Baldock is wanted by Scottish side Celtic and is apparently interested in talking to Neil Lennon's side despite promotion to the Premier League with the Blades. (Daily Star)

West Brom are keen on Charlton boss Lee Bowyer after holding talks with Slaven Bilic. (Express and Star)

Norwich City, Derby County and West Brom are reportedly keen on attacker Jonny Williams who is a free agent. (Wales Online)

Leeds United lare rumoured to be keen on a move for QPR midfielder Luke Freeman and Bristol City's Callum O'Dowda. (Bristol Live)

Derby loanee Fiyako Tomori will be allowed to leave Chelsea permanently this summer but only if a club meets his £10million price tag. (Mail)

Derby, West Brom, Stoke and Brentford are all said to be chasing Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay. (Scottish Sun)

Stoke could be after Ipswich's Matthew Pennington, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

West Ham look to sign former Derby loanee Mason Mount from Chelsea (Football London)

Bristol City are not said to be targeting Preston's Ben Pearson, contrary to earlier reports. (Lancs Live)

Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest target Kamil Grosicki is reportedly 'nailed on' to leave Hull City. (Daily Star)