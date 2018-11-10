Championship transfer rumours: Pundit thinks Leeds boss could be Premier League target, Villa Park could be renamed and Bristol City in competition with Huddersfield for England man | 10 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Leeds United are at risk of losing manager Marcelo Bielsa to a Premier League side, according to Sky Sports pundit David Prutton.

Rumour mill

Bielsa has had an instant impact at Leeds as they lead the race for automatic promotion from the Championship, and Prutton thinks that could make the Argentinian a target from struggling Premier League sides who need to avoid relegation. (Hull Live)

Aston Villa’s Villa Park could be renamed to help increase revenue flow to the club. No immediate re-brand plans are in place, but any renaming would be the first time the historic ground’s history. (Birmingham Live)

Stephen Warnock thinks Villa’s Jack Grealish was distracted by transfer rumours linking the midfielder with a move to Tottenham in the summer. At the time, Grealish was said to be 95 per cent sure a deal was going to happen. (Birmingham Live).

Bristol City are reportedly ready to do battle with Premier League Huddersfield to try and secure the services of Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton. The 32-year-old has fallen out of favour at Turf Moor since the club signed Joe Hart. (Bristol Live).

QPR are set to offer Angel Rangel a contract extension after impressing since joining on a free transfer in the summer. (West London Sport)