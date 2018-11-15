Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United and Preston chasing Cork City defender and Hull City in competition for Nottingham Forest midfielder | 15 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Sheffield United and Preston North End are said to be two of a number of clubs monitoring Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin. (Irish Examiner)

Championship transfer rumours

Hull City are being tipped to go back in the market for Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates in January but could face competition from League One Portsmouth. (Hull Live)

Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham had both been interested in signing Yates last summer. (HITC)

Norwich City’s in-form striker Teemu Pukki insists he is happy at Carrow Road despite interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray. (Eastern Daily Press)

Hull could be pursuing Australian winger Connor Pain with a view to a January loan move. The Central Coast Mariners man, 25, is also wanted by Scunthorpe and Peterborough. (The World Game)