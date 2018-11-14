Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United linked with two strikers, Leeds United eyeing Swansea man and ex-Arsenal player | 14 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Sheffield United have been linked with potential moves for both Shane Long and Jermaine Defoe.

Rumour mill

Journalist Alan Biggs tweeted to say that he believes the strikers are on Chris Wilder’s radar as the club look for different attacking options and a long-term replacement for Mark Duffy.

Leeds United are said to be monitoring Swansea City’s Daniel James, formerly of Hull City.

The winger has had a breakthrough season at the Liberty Stadium and has caught the ye of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Elland Road club are also said to be tracking ex-Arsenal man Chris Willock, after it emerged they had scouts watching matches in Portugal.

QPR are said to be ready to loan out a number of fringe players in the January window to allow them to gain experience.

Sean Goss, Paul Smyth, Osman Kakay and Aramide Oteh are all struggling for game time so far at Loftus Road this campaign.

Blackburn face competition from Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea if they are to sign current youth system player Vilius Piliukaitis on a permanent professional contract.