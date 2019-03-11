Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce is reportedly keen to sign Sunderland man Lee Cattermole on a swap deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon. A loan deal could also be a possibility but wouldn’t be cheap.

Championship rumours

Bristol City want to sign Chelsea loanee Tomas Kalas on a permanent deal after impressing at Ashton Gate, but could face competition from Rangers and Celtic. (Bristol Live)

Hull City striker Will Keane is reportedly keen to leave parent club Hull City after enjoying his loan spell with Ipswich Town. (Hull Live)

Aston Villa are monitoring Nottingham Forest man Joe Lolley, after the midfielder impressed this season. (Sun)

Villa loan star Tammy Abraham is wanted by clubs in Europe after another strong campaign in the Championship. RB Leipzig are said to be ready to table a £20million bid for the 20-year-old. (Sun)

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has expressed an interest in the vacant West Brom position. Preston boss Alex Neil, former Huddersfield manager David Wagner and ex-Fulham chief Slavisa Jokanovic are also on the shortlist. (Telegraph)

Manchester City are said to be interested in Norwich City star Max Aarons. (Various)

Leeds United are said to be looking at QPR starlet Eberechi Eze. (Bristol Live)