Hartlepool United are looking to make it eight unbeaten when they travel to face Colchester United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Graeme Lee’s side are unbeaten in seven games as they make the long journey to Essex to face a Colchester side who find themselves just three points above the relegation zone.

Pools had to settle for a point at the weekend, ending their three game winning run, as Tom Crawford scored his first goal of the season in the draw with Sutton United.

Lee made three changes to his side at the weekend, enforced through injury or illness, with Jamie Sterry, David Ferguson and Joe Grey all missing out.

And Lee was handed further worrying news with Bryn Morris and Joe White both being brought off through injury.

While the injuries to both Morris and White did not appear serious, each will be in a race to prove their fitness ahead of this evening’s game.

Lee was hopeful both Ferguson and Sterry could be in contention after their weekend lay off with Reagan Ogle and Zaine Francis-Angol on hand for a second successive league start should they fail to prove their fitness.

“Jamie picked it up in training,” Lee told The Mail.

“He felt something and tried to carry on but had to come off the pitch on the back of that so it’s just a case of how it settles down now.

“Hopefully it's just a one of them where we don't push anyone through and cause them to miss three, four or five games and he only misses one at the worst.”

Lee added: “Hopefully Fergie has the illness out of his system. They’re doing everything they can to settle.

“Bryn Morris took one to the ankle and Joe White has got a knock on his wrist which will need x-raying,” said Lee.

“You get three wins on the bounce and you’re smiling and then bang ‘have that’. But that's part and parcel of football.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Mark Cullen is on the verge of a move away from the Suit Direct Stadium after Lee revealed discussions had taken place with the striker.

“There’s been a few discussions gone on with that and a bit of movement and Monday or Tuesday will probably tell us where we are.”

