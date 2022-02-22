Colchester United v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and updates from the Jobserve Community Stadium as Graeme Lee's side look to extend their unbeaten run
Hartlepool United are looking to maintain their momentum when they travel to face Colchester United this evening.
Graeme Lee’s side are unbeaten in seven games as they make the long journey to Essex to face a Colchester side who find themselves just three points above the relegation zone.
Pools had to settle for a point at the weekend, ending their three game winning run, as Tom Crawford scored his first goal of the season in the draw with Sutton United.
Lee made three changes to his side at the weekend, enforced through injury or illness, with Jamie Sterry, David Ferguson and Joe Grey all missing out.
And Lee was handed further worrying news with Bryn Morris and Joe White both being brought off through injury.
While the injuries to both Morris and White did not appear serious, each will be in a race to prove their fitness ahead of this evening’s game.
Lee was hopeful both Ferguson and Sterry could be in contention after their weekend lay off with Reagan Ogle and Zaine Francis-Angol on hand for a second successive league start should they fail to prove their fitness.
“Jamie picked it up in training,” Lee told The Mail.
“He felt something and tried to carry on but had to come off the pitch on the back of that so it’s just a case of how it settles down now.
“Hopefully it's just a one of them where we don't push anyone through and cause them to miss three, four or five games and he only misses one at the worst.”
Lee added: “Hopefully Fergie has the illness out of his system. They’re doing everything they can to settle.
“Bryn Morris took one to the ankle and Joe White has got a knock on his wrist which will need x-raying,” said Lee.
“You get three wins on the bounce and you’re smiling and then bang ‘have that’. But that's part and parcel of football.
Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Mark Cullen is on the verge of a move away from the Suit Direct Stadium after Lee revealed discussions had taken place with the striker.
“There’s been a few discussions gone on with that and a bit of movement and Monday or Tuesday will probably tell us where we are.”
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Colchester United v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and updates from the Jobserve Community Stadium
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 19:08
- Graeme Lee’s side looking to make it eight unbeaten in League Two.
- Pools face a number of injury concerns.
- Mark Cullen leaves Hartlepool.
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Shelton, Crawford, White, Molyneux, Bogle
- Subs: Bilokapic, Hull, Liddle, Smith, Fletcher, Holohan, Carver
- Colchester United XI: Hornby, Chambers, Smith, Wiredu, Skuse, Sears, Edwards, Chilvers, Kenlock, Akinde, Coxe
- Subs: George, Judge, Dallison, Andrews, Tchamedeu, Huws, Wright
Our Hartlepool United reporter Joe Ramage shares his view on Pools’ starting XI:
“It’s no surprise to see Graeme Lee make changes once again given the injury list that is starting to pile up at the Suit Direct Stadium.
“Lee alluded to midfielder Bryn Morris picking up a knock against Sutton United and the on-loan midfielder misses out tonight along with Jamie Sterry with both not making the journey to Essex.
“Pools have had a boost with the return of David Ferguson but it is short lived with right back Reagan Ogle the latest to pick up an injury.
“It means Zaine Francis-Angol will move over to right back to welcome back Ferguson while Mark Shelton replaces Morris.
“There’s no doubt Morris will be a miss for Pools tonight but it provides Shelton a golden opportunity to stake another claim to be in the side.
“Despite a draw on Saturday, Pools are in good form and they are coming up against the side 22nd in the form table at home as they look to extend their unbeaten run to eight.”
And here is how the visitors line-up
TEAM NEWS
Team news is here at Colchester
𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢
Graeme Lee is waiting on the fitness of a number of his first team squad ahead of tonight’s clash with Colchester United with the likes of Jamie Sterry, David Ferguson and Bryn Morris all listed as doubts heading into the game.
Lee does have strength-in-depth within his Hartlepool United squad which could be tested here at the Jobserve Community Stadium.
Here at The Mail we predict two changes from Saturday’s draw with Sutton United with one fullback returning to the side.
PREDICTED XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Morris, Crawford, Molyneux, Carver, Bogle
𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙣 𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙩
Hartlepool United have confirmed Mark Cullen has joined AFC Fylde on a permanent deal.
Cullen has been the subject of discussion following Pools’ 1-1 draw with Sutton United at the weekend after manager Graeme Lee revealed he was anticipating some movement with the 29-year-old.
Cullen was not involved at the Suit Direct Stadium against Sutton with Lee admitting he expected the striker to move on in the coming days in search of more regular football.
“There’s been a bit of movement,” said Lee.
“The situation is if some people get disappointed with not being involved and they’ve got an opportunity where they want to go and play some football then I’ve said to them I’ll never push anyone out.
“I want them involved in this squad but if it’s something where they feel as though they’ll be happier somewhere else then we’ll sit down and have the discussion.
“There’s been a few discussions gone on with that and a bit of movement.”
Cullen has made 27 appearances for Pools scoring six goals following his summer move from Port Vale.
But following the arrivals of Omar Bogle and Marcus Carver in the January window, the 29-year-old’s opportunities have been limited with his most recent start coming against Charlton Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Cullen’s last goal for Pools came in Lee’s first home game in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium when he instinctively levelled the scores against Rochdale.
Cullen now moves to the National League North side where he will look to help fire the Coasters towards the National League.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣
Wayne Brown is set to make changes to his Colchester United side for tonight’s home clash with Hartlepool United.
The U’s interim head coach was disappointed with the manner of his side’s performance in both boxes in their defeat at Northampton Town and is looking for a reaction from his players tonight, as they seek a vital League Two victory.
Brown told the Daily Gazette: “I’ve said to the lads they’ve been brilliant but we have got competition for places and if people continue not to turn up, there’s changes that can now be made and they will be.
“Every good team has strength in depth and we have that.”
'There’s changes that can now be made and they will be'
Colchester United take on Hartlepool United tonight
Graeme Lee wants his side to remain hard to beat as Hartlepool United look to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Colchester United.
Pools saw their three game winning run brought to an end with Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sutton United at the Suit Direct Stadium but Lee’s side have not tasted defeat in the league since January’s trip to Bristol Rovers seven games ago.
Last time on their travels Pools earned just their second away win of the season with Omar Bogle’s strike against Crawley Town and Lee is confident his side have what it takes to continue that momentum on their travels.
“If we’re at our game we can beat anyone in the league,” said Lee.
“We’ve played second and fifth in the last two games and it gives us a bit of a benchmark as to where we are.
“But we need to be hard to beat. We’ve got good quality going forward and can hurt teams.
“We won three games on the bounce and that to me looks like we think we’re good players and we don’t have to do the ugly side. We have to do the ugly side to be good players.”
𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨
Graeme Lee has had plenty to deal with over the last week as a number of his players visit the treatment room amid a gruelling run of fixtures over recent weeks.
Lee was forced into three changes on Saturday as Hartlepool United drew with Sutton United.
Fullbacks Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson both missed out through injury and illness respectively which meant Reagan Ogle and Zaine Francis-Angol came into the side.
Joe Grey failed to recover from a knock picked up in the win over Tranmere Rovers seven days ago with Newcastle United loanee Joe White his replacement.
But White is listed as a doubt this evening after picking up a wrist injury on Saturday while midfielder Bryn Morris was also brought off after taking a knock on the ankle.
“Jamie picked it up in training,” Lee told The Mail.
“He felt something and tried to carry on but had to come off the pitch on the back of that so it’s just a case of how it settles down now.
“Hopefully it’s just a one of them where we don’t push anyone through and cause them to miss three, four or five games and he only misses one at the worst.”
Lee added: “Hopefully Fergie has the illness out of his system. They’re doing everything they can to settle.
“Bryn Morris took one to the ankle and Joe White has got a knock on his wrist which will need x-raying,” said Lee.
“You get three wins on the bounce and you’re smiling and then bang ‘have that’. But that’s part and parcel of football. There’s knocks and bruises. We’ll assess them.”
Hello and a warm welcome from Colchester as Hartlepool United return to action here this evening when they face Colchester United at the Jobserve Community Stadium.
Graeme Lee’s side have been on a good run of form lately and will be hoping to continue that tonight against a Colchester side who sit just three points above the relegation zone.
Pools’ winning run came to an end on Saturday as they were held to a draw at the Suit Direct Stadium by Sutton United but will be hoping to capitalise on this their game in hand.
And you can follow all the updates with us here in our live blog throughout the evening.