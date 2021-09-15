Matt Gray, manager of Sutton United. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images).

Pools slipped to their third successive away defeat of the League Two season – all three of which by the odd goal – after defender Ben Goodliffe bundled home the only goal of the game in the first half.

The result sees Pools drop to fifth in the table and the Sutton manager believes his side got exactly what they deserved against Dave Challinor’s men.

“I thought we were outstanding,” beamed Gray. “We were absolutely brilliant. We were completely dominant first half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a little bit like the Oldham game where we dominated large spells and we didn’t get the second goal that day either. It would have been good to settle down my nerves a bit.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t added to the goal that we’ve scored but hopefully that will come.

“Our set-piece delivery was excellent. We were a real threat from set-pieces and could have had three or four from them alone.”

Despite Gray’s reflection Pools did threaten an equaliser, particularly in the second half, when both David Ferguson and Olofela Olomola forced excellent saves from the U’s number one Dean Bouzanis before Jamie Sterry also came close with a header in the closing stages.

“Deano has made a brilliant save in the second half. They’ve piled loads of bodies forward. They’ve thrown absolutely everything at us in the final stages, but we’ve stood strong and got another thoroughly deserved three points,” said Gray.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here: http://www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/subscriptions/sports