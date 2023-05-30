Armstrong’s loan deal will initially run until January but Pools have already agreed to extend it until the end of the season.

Armstrong has struggled to break into the Ammies squad so far this season, being limited to just one League Two start after an injury-hit opening season at the Peninsula Stadium.

Luke Armstrong celebrates a goal for Gateshead FC (photo: Gateshead FC)

But the former Middlesbrough forward will arrive at Pools with a strong reputation as a proven goalscorer in the National League after bagging 10 goals in 16 starts for Gateshead during the 2018-19 season.

As a 20-year-old, the striker netted 23 goals in 42 appearances for Blyth Spartans in the Northern Premier League.

But since stepping up to the EFL, Armstrong – son of Darlington manager Alun – has struggled to recapture the goalscoring form he showed at The Heed.

The second half of the 2018-19 campaign saw him net three goals in 16 appearances on loan from Boro at Accrington Stanley in League One before moving permanently to Salford in the summer of 2019.

Pools have lacked a goalscorer so far this season with summer striker signings Mason Bloomfield, Rhys Oates and David Parkhouse scoring just two league goals between them in the opening 11 National League games.

Armstrong’s arrival has been confirmed in time for Tuesday night’s match against King’s Lynn Town at Victoria Park with the striker set to be eligible to start subject to FA and National League ratification.

