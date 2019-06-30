Conor Newton signs for Northern League Whickham following Hartlepool United release
Conor Newton will join Northern League Division One side Whickham following the expiration of his contract at Hartlepool United.
The 27-year-old midfielder featured 15 times for Pools last season and has now agreed a two-year deal at his hometown club effective from July 1.
Former Newcastle United youngster Newton scored three times in 40 appearances over two seasons at Hartlepool after signing from League Two outfit Cambridge United.
Newton spent time on loan in Scotland with St. Mirren and also featured in the Football League for Rotherham United following his release from the Magpies in 2014. His final game for Pools came in the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat at Gateshead.
After signing for Whickham, Netwon told the club website: “It’s an exciting challenge and I am looking forward to it.
“When I spoke to Robin (Falcus) and Willa (director of football Neil Wilson) I got a good vibe from them and it’s clear that they are ambitious. They had a tough season last time out and they stressed just how much they want to right some wrongs.
“I am a local lad, I live a stone's throw from the ground and now I am at home, I am happier and hopefully I can play a part in a successful side at Whickham.”
Newton is the latest addition in an ambitious recruitment drive for Whickham as they hope to mount a title challenge in the ninth tier.
Fellow summer recruits include goalkeeper Adam Bartlett from York City and forward Carl Finnigan from South Shields.