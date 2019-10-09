Middlesbrough players celebrate scoring against Bristol City.

The controversial club worth of Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and their Championship rivals - according to FIFA 20

Club value and club worth is always a debatable topic - and the latest FIFA 20 figures are no different.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 11:45 am

The popular video game released its latest version last week and we have decided to delve a little deeper into the statistics side - starting with the ever-controversial club worth values. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how FIFA 20 has valued Boro and their Championship rivals – which involves some controversial rankings.

1. Luton (24th)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £4,500,000

Photo: Harriet Lander

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Charlton (23rd)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £6,300,000

Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Barnsley (22nd)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £8,100,000

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. MIllwall (21st)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £10,800,000

Photo: Christopher Lee

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6