Craig Hignett backs new boy to fill departing Scott Loach's boots at Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett admits Scott Loach's boots are big ones to fill - but he's backing new boy Ben Killip to do just that.

Pools completed the free transfer signing of the Killip from Braintree Town - the 23-year-old will join the club when his deal down south expires this summer.

That announcement came just hours after Scott Loach confirmed his Pools exit, despite starting the last 100 games since signing in the summer of 2017.

Hignett thinks Killip is just the right man to fill the considerable gap left behind by former England call up.

"We’re really excited because he’s been the standout goalkeeper in the division over the past season, in my opinion," said Hignett.

“He was unbelievable against us for Braintree early in the season when he made some ridiculous saves and also kept out a penalty – and as well as that, his kicking is unbelievable too.

“He’s a confident lad and he’s got a lot of improvement in him as well at only 23 so we have him at a great age and we’re really excited about it.

“Ben might still be young but he captained the side at Braintree last term so he obviously has an old head on young shoulders and I think he’s going to be a massive positive for the football club.

“Following Scott Loach is a challenge because he did ever so well during his two years with the club and played 100 games at a very consistent level.

“It was a big hole to fill and it’s a key position in the team, so we’ve gone out and got what I believe is one of the best young keepers around.”

The Mail understands Loach is yet to find another club.