Craig Hignett delighted to get off the mark for the season as Hartlepool United fans go home happy
Craig Hignett felt a weight was lifted off Hartlepool United as they claimed their first win of the new National League season at Maidenhead United.
Substitute Niko Muir’s 55th minute strike was enough to separate the sides and claim a 1-0 win for Pools at York Road.
Following the match, the Hignett said: “I said I wasn’t going to panic two games into it, we were going to get better as a side.
“We had to work hard for the result but we’ve done it and if you’d seen the three games, you could probably say we were the best team in all three of them.
“Apart from a few lapses in concentration and a few bits here and there, I think we’ve been fine and it was important we got off to a good start today and we did but the most important thing for me is the three points.”
A few hundred Poolies made the long journey down to Berkshire to cheer the side on and Hignett was delighted to reward the travelling fans for their efforts.
“The fans were unbelievable,” he admitted.
“They didn’t shut up from minute one to minute 95, they were incredible! When you’re sitting on the bench and all you can here is that it gives you a lift and it gave me a lift.
“They were absolutely sensational and I’m so pleased for them, the South East Poolies were here and you can always tell, but the ones who’ve travelled from Hartlepool have seen a really good team play and it sends them home happy.”