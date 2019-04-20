Craig Hignett discusses Hartlepool United's home form and making the Super 6 Stadium a fortress

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett wants his side to make the Super 6 Stadium a fortress in order to compete at the top of the National League next season.

Results have been hard to come by on home turf for years at Pools, but this Hignett side, with their 2-1 win over Halifax Town, made three wins in their last four at the Vic.

It's something Hignett knows must continue, if they are to mount a promotion challenge in the fifth tier.

"A win was pleasing and three wins from four at home is good for everyone," he said.

"We all want to win at home, we need to make it a fortress and make it a tough place to come.

“Home form hasn’t been good enough and looking at since I took over we need to make it a tough place to come. With ambition in this league you have to.

“We know where we need to improve and we are working on that, but overall I was really pleased with them without being at their best.

“I felt second half we were alright, but we have played better and it’s nice to get a win."