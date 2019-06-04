Craig Hignett discusses Hartlepool United's plans for reserve team football

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has confirmed the club will NOT have a reserve team next season.

But the manager says Pools will be setting up a number of unofficial friendlies, many behind closed doors, to satisfy fringe players’ apetite for games.

Finances have dictated the decision to bin Pools’ reserve side, as well as cut back on their youth setup.

Hignett, though, does not think the decision will have an adverse impact on his first-team squad, which in Pools’ position has to be the number one priority.

“In terms of the fringe players, we’ll be organising our own bounce or friendly games,” said the manager.

“That’s to try and give those lads some football and keep them fit.”

Meanwhile, Hignett says proceedings are ongoing with the relevant authorities with regards the exit of Luca Murphy to Fulham.

“We can’t really say too much about the Luca Murphy situation at the moment because it’s ongoing,” said Hignett.

Pools are seeking compensation for the teenage defender.