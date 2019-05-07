Craig Hignett discusses setting standards and supporter expectations at 'special' Hartlepool United

Manager Craig Hignett has described Hartlepool United as a 'special' club who should strive for more than has been achieved recently.

With Hignett at the helm Pools laboured to a 17th-placed finish in the fifth tier, their second lower mid-table placing in the National League since their relegation from the Football League in 2017.

And Hignett, now in his third separate spell at the Super 6 Stadium, knows Pools can achieve so much more.

"We have to aim higher next season and I won't allow standards to drop like that because this club and the supporters deserve much more," he said.

"Over the past year things have been stabilised at the club and we have a solid platform on which to improve things and I am excited about what lies ahead.

"I know how special Hartlepool United is and I am really pleased at some of the progress we've made but I know that we need to be better in 2019/20.

"Stick with us next season - and let's do everything we can to ensure that 2019/20 is a big success."