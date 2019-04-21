Craig Hignett discusses the impact of the upped noise levels from Hartlepool United's fanbase and the Poolie Knights

Hartlepool United’s fans has been a “massive” contributing factor in their recent upturn in fortunes, according to manager Craig Hignett.

And the boss admits he cannot wait to see what Poolies produce on the terraces at Barrow, as Cumbria prepares for an invasion of medieval knights.

“Monday should be fun, we set off on horseback Sunday night and take us overnight to get there but we’ve had longer trips this season.,” joked Hignett.

“I always look forward to it. The Stormtroopers at Plymouth was an anti-climax for me and if I had a lightsaber I would have used it.

“The fans are phenomenal, and we give them something to go over with.”

On the impact the fans at home, and away, lately, Hignett says the increased noise, chants and drum have made a big difference to preformances at the Super 6 Stadium and beyond.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Holker Street, Hignett said: “It is massive.

“There is nothing worse than playing in a game when it is dead.

“You have to give the fans something to shout about and get behind.

“They gave us what we want. They didn’t even stop when we went a goal down.

“It wasn’t too long ago that when something went wrong the place went and the players lost their confidence. That doesn’t happen now - I think it is because they can see the players are giving their all.

“We might not be Barcelona but we have a go. And if the fans see that they forgive a lot more.”