Craig Hignett discusses the prospect of a Hartlepool United reserve team return

Hartlepool United have NO plans to reinstate their reserve side for the 2019/20 season.

Pools have struggled this season to get players returning from injury, or out of the first-team picture, gametime this campaign.

But that issue has not been enough of a concern for them to resurrect a second side, above their depleted youth setup.

Discussing the issue, manager Craig Hignett believes a smaller, tighter squad is the only way to gloss over the problem.

He said: "We are going to have to go even less (players).

"I think we will have probably a smaller squad but they will need games - it’s about how do you get them games.

"It’ll be similar I think to this year because this year we’ve used 15 lads on a Saturday then we’ve only got three left who can probably play so add in the youth team and it's hard to see the need for a reserve side."

Luke Williams is the player who has suffered most within the current framework.

Towards the end of the season he needed games after spending the whole campaign sidelines, but due to Pools being unable to arrange unofficial reserve games, it was not possible for former Middlesbrough man Williams to step up his recovery.

"It’s been hard," admitted Hignett.

"That’s why the sports science bit is so important for us, we’ve got to try and keep these lads up to speed without playing masses of games.

"You can do it you just need to be savvy about it."