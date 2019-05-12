Craig Hignett explains his Hartlepool United recruitment strategy as he embarks on scouting missions

Craig Hignett believes that selling Hartlepool United's ambition to players will prove key - and insists he is ready to put in the miles to attract the right characters this summer.

The Pools manager is expected to be busy in the market this summer, with a number of out-of-contract players set to leave and fresh blood set to arrive at the Super 6 Stadium.

And Hignett is set to hit the road in his pursuit of new faces, having explained how he will attempt to persuade players to head to Hartlepool this summer.

He feels that selling the club's project and ambition - coupled with face-to-face conversations with the individuals - are key to getting the deal over the line.

Indeed, he feels that such an approach, rather than relying on telephone calls, will show in-demand players just how wanted they are by Pools.

Speaking in his blog on the club's official website, Hignett said: "One of the important things for me is to make sure that the players we’re targeting know about the project we have going at the club and we let them know exactly how ambitious we are and what the plan is going forward.

"I don’t like talking to players over the phone all the time, I would rather make a journey to see someone personally and make sure they know how much I want them to sign.

"I actually thought that would be quite a common thing in football but I learned that it wasn’t when I became a Manager at Pools the last time.

"I just think it’s a big part of it," he continued.

"As a player, I would have wanted to sign for the club and the manager who showed the most interest and made it clear how much they wanted me to do the deal.

"That’s why I don’t mind travelling around and putting in the miles because sitting down face-to-face in front of a player shows that we really mean business."

And the Hartlepool boss has already begun observing potential targets, having taken in a number of games since the end of Pools' National League campaign.

"I’ve found time this week to watch a lot of football and also been watching a lot of players too," he admitted.

"I am travelling to Wembley for the National League Play-Off Final on Saturday too so I am looking forward to that."