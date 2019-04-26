Craig Hignett keen to get transfer talks restarted at Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett is keen to get transfer negotiations back up and running - as soon as they get Salford City out the way.

The National League's second-placed team, easily the top spenders in the fifth tier, head to the Super 6 Stadium with automatic promotion still a distant, if still possible, dream.

And with nothing left to play for Hignett is desperate to get this weekend out the way, in order to get notch the Pools rebuild up a gear.

"We want this match out the way," said Hignett.

"I do but at the same time I’ve got to approach it properly and make sure we are ready for the game.

"We’ve got to know what to expect and be professional that way, but then yeah it’ll be nice to get the season out the way and try and get sorted with bringing people to the club."

Hignett's plans to add at least another couple of players before the end of the National League registration deadline in March were thwarted, with a number of targets remaining loyal to their current clubs, with promotions and relegations to fight for.

"I’ve been into it for the last couple of weeks - we’ve identified people from a few months back," said the manager.

"We’ve tried to do it before and it hasn’t happened so we’ve had to wait til the season is finished - it’ll finish on Saturday - and we can reopen talks with people.

"We can touch base with other people and we can try and get a clearer picture of where we are going to be come pre season."