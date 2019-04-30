Craig Hignett keen to retain Hartlepool United hero through summer overhaul - with a specific role in mind

Craig Hignett is desperate to keep club hero Antony Sweeney as part of his first-team coaching setup as he prepares for a Super 6 Stadium summer overhaul.

Much of the first-team playing staff are out of contract this summer and there is a possibility of Hignett overseeing big changes on the park ahead of the National League campaign in 2019/20.

But, off the field, Hignett says he is keen to stick with the status quo - and former player and current youth coach Sweeney is a big part of that.

When asked about the 35-year-old's future, Hignett said: He’s full time at the football club and it might be the case that we ask him to do a dual role.

"With Sweens, I like him.

"He has been a massive help since I came in because he’s an extra pair of eyes.

"I want to get him involved and he’s been really good around the place so again it might be a dual role thing moving forward.”