Craig Hignett keen to retain Hartlepool United hero through summer overhaul - with a specific role in mind

Craig Hignett is keen to keep Antony Sweeney as part of his coaching staff
Craig Hignett is desperate to keep club hero Antony Sweeney as part of his first-team coaching setup as he prepares for a Super 6 Stadium summer overhaul.

Much of the first-team playing staff are out of contract this summer and there is a possibility of Hignett overseeing big changes on the park ahead of the National League campaign in 2019/20.

But, off the field, Hignett says he is keen to stick with the status quo - and former player and current youth coach Sweeney is a big part of that.

When asked about the 35-year-old's future, Hignett said: He’s full time at the football club and it might be the case that we ask him to do a dual role.

"With Sweens, I like him.

"He has been a massive help since I came in because he’s an extra pair of eyes.

"I want to get him involved and he’s been really good around the place so again it might be a dual role thing moving forward.”