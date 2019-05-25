Craig Hignett points out the key difference in Hartlepool United's two seasons in the National League

Manager Craig Hignett believes there is one key difference in the two remarkably similar seasons Hartlepool United have spent in the National League.

Pools finished the 2018/19 season just three points an a few goals better off than they did in their debut campaign in the fifth tier, although they were two places lower in the National League standings.

And while the two seasons are viewed by many fans as near identical, Hignett believes there was one key difference.

"I think it’s different," he said of the two campaigns.

"For a start we had three managers.

"But the main thing is we didn't flirt with relegation at all last season whereas the season before it was a constant battle to get to where we are.

"I think this year it’s a disappointment that we dropped to where we did. From that point of view it hasn’t been the same, people can say about points but it hasn’t been the same.

"It’s been a drop off at the end really where we were fighting all the way through the season last year to try and stay up - but there was turmoil at the club, it was a nightmare, I think it’s in a lot better place at this minute and i think it will get better."