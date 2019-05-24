Craig Hignett predicts busy 'next few weeks' in the transfer market as he looks to add to his lot in the Hartlepool United squad

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett expects things to hot up in the transfer market in the "next few weeks".

Pools rounded off a busy week on the transfer front with the signing of Michael Raynes on a free transfer from Crewe Alexandra on Thursday.

That deal came hot on the heels of negotiations to extend the contracts of skipper Ryan Donaldson, Myles Anderson and Gavan Holohan, as well as striking a permanent deal for Nicke Kabamba after his release by Havant & Waterlooville.

And Hignett hopes more good news will be around the corner for Pools fans.

Speaking in his weekly blog, the manager said: "We’ve been continuing to put the work in behind the scenes and we’re starting to see the rewards for that now and hopefully there will be plenty of news coming out of the Club in the next few weeks.

"We were pleased to get the deal done for Nicke Kabamba last week and it was very pleasing to get another three tied down to new contracts with the club over the last few days too."

Hignett, who remains in negotiations with Nicky Featherstone, Carl Magnay, Luke Williams, Liam Noble and Scott Loach, was particularly pleased to get a deal for Irishman Holohan over the line, after the midfielder's blistering end to the season.

Hignett continued: "The week started well when we announced the news about Gavan Holohan agreeing his new deal. I am really pleased for Gav because he has done ever so well since arriving at the club and I think he showed what a good player he is during his appearances near the end of last season.

"He obviously had to be very patient due to the clearance issues we had at the start of his time here and then he had to work very hard to earn a place in the team.

"Once he did so, I don’t think he let anyone down and that’s shown in the response from supporters to his re-signing on Monday and he’s one who can get even better on the back of a full pre-season."

Defender Anderson was next on the list of player to commit their future to the club.

"We were also able to do the deal with Myles Anderson to extend his time at the club," said the manager.

"Myles is a great character to have around the squad – he’s an example for others to follow in terms of how he goes about his training and looking after himself on a day-to-day basis.

"He gives us a little bit of flexibility at the back too, with him being able to play in the centre of defence or at left-back and I just felt like he really grew in confidence and showed what he is all about as last season went on."

Hignett could not hide his delight at getting Donaldson tied down.

"That’s another bit of business we’re really happy with," he said.

"Ryan had a tough 2017/18 with injury but last season he played almost all the games and was probably one of our most consistent players.

"He played in a number of positions and attitude-wise he’s exactly what we want. We’re trying to bring in good character and good professionals who look after themselves properly.

"Ryan is all of that and he’s got a real hunger and a drive so we’re delighted he’s staying with us and if we can get more like him then we’ll do alright.

"I think when he took the captaincy that extra responsibility sat well with him and his performances were really mature.

"For Ryan, I think it’s just a case of getting another good season behind him because I’ve seen enough of him in training and in games to know that he can definitely play at a higher level."