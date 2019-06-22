Hartlepool United's boss is striving to get the very best out of his side this season.

Toure, 25, arrived at the Super 6 Stadium from fellow National League side Sutton United earlier this week and Hignett believes Hartlepool could have a real player on their hands once he’s settled.

“The main thing is that Gime needs a home,” said Hignett.

“He has moved about quite a bit during his career but now he needs someone to really believe in him and give him that home.

“In my opinion, he’s got everything you need to play at a higher level and when it’s his day he’s unplayable – my job now is to make sure it’s his day every time he goes out onto the pitch.”

With Pools much in need of a new forward, their latest addition was warmly received when he was unveiled by the club on Thursday afternoon.

The French striker has made over 50 appearances in the National League with Macclesfield Town, AFC Fylde and Sutton United, scoring seven times - one of those being against Pools in a 2-2 draw at Sutton back in March.

The south London outfit confirmed that Toure was not part of manager Matt Gray’s plans and hinted to a lack of goals and change of playing style as key factors in their decision to allow him to join Hartlepool, despite still being contracted until the end of next season.

Toure also caused controversy when joining Sutton from Fylde last December, starring for his new club in a Boxing Day win over Bromley having spent previous weeks reportedly injured.

And despite Pools being Toure’s ninth club in six years, Hignett says the 6ft 2in striker can shine at the Super 6 Stadium.

“I think he’s matured a bit because when he came over here he didn’t know the language or the leagues but he’s got a few seasons and a few clubs under his belt now,” Hignett told the club website.

“Hopefully here at Hartlepool we can all give him the belief he needs to settle properly, find that home and show exactly what he is capable of.”