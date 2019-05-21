Craig Hignett reveals plans for Hartlepool United coaching setup

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has revealed his plans for his National League coaching setup next season.

During 2018/19 Hignett was assisted by experienced head Ged McNamee, a former Sunderland academy chief, with Ross Turnbull dealing with the goalkeepers.

That was then supplemented by addition of club hero Antony Sweeney from the youth setup, with former Walsall manager Jon Whitney given increasing influence as the season wore on.

And Hignett is hopeful that same framework will still be in place next season because he feels like he's got things just right in the dugout.

"I think it will be the same," said the manager,

"I’m happy with what we’ve got here with Ged, Ross and Sweens.

"Obviously behind the scenes the physio and sports science department has seen a change with Jon Whitney brought in to head that up.

"We will wait and see what happens but now we have a proper sports science department - we have a proper physio department and an analyst as well."