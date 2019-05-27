Craig Hignett reveals the FOUR key attributes he's looking to add to his Hartlepool United squad

Hartlepool United's Craig Hignett is under no illusions the four key areas he needs to improve as he takes aim at the National League top seven.

While he will not admit it publicly, Hignett is trying to forge a side capable of pitting their wits against the best the division has to offer next season.

And improving in FOUR areas is key to turning a 17th-placed finish into a one more befitting of a club of Pools' stature.

"I would say we’re looking at everything but in this league I know we need more pace, power, height, legs – that’s what this league is all about, it’s so demanding," he said.

"People know the way that I think the game should be played and what I want from my team and I don’t want to go away from that but I also know that all the above qualities are requirements in the National League. We’ll keep on looking and working."

Hignett has already completed significant business this summer, adding Michael Raynes and Nicke Kabamba to his Pools squad, as well as sealing extensions for the likes of Myles Anderson, Ryan Donaldson and Gavan Holohan.

This week is again set to be a busy one with the conclusion of negotiations for Liam Noble and Scott Loach's deals.

Loach future hangs in the balance, while Noble is more likely to stay, at this stage, than leave.

Luke Williams and Carl Magnay could also be offered new terms for next season after injury hit campaigns.

On the transfer front, Tom White remains a target for Hignett after an impressive campaign with Gateshead and England C.