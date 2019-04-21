Craig Hignett sets Hartlepool United target for next season as he reflects on 'failed' National League top 10 push

Hartlepool United MUST better this season's lower mid-table finish in 2019/20 - that's the view of boss Craig Hignett.

Hopes had been high Pools would muscle in on the National league play-offs this season, with a promotion push even on the cards early doors, but a number of changes on and off the park put an end to those aspirations well before Hignett took the reins.

Next season, though, he says he aspires for better than has been achieved this.

“We do not aspire to be where we are in the league. We aspire to be better," said Hignett.

“We wanted to be top 10, we probably won’t do that.

“We have to make sure we keep improving, keep moving forward and look to next season.

“We have to look to better this season, next season.

“I know what this league is all about, and I know what we need."