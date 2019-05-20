Craig Hignett verdict on Hartlepool United budget as Pools prepare for third season in National League

Craig Hignett insists Hartlepool United are in ‘good shape’ and stressed he is happy with the budget for next season.

Pools are busy preparing for their third season in the National League with the club in discussion with several current players hoping to extend their stay at the Super 6 Stadium, while also targeting new recruits.

One piece of business that has been completed is the permanent signing of striker Nicke Kabamba.

Hignett has revealed work on other business is progressing at a ‘good pace’ behind the scenes but stressed fans may need to be patient with the club conducting their business in their own time.

Hignett said: “Work is continuing at a good pace behind the scenes and there is so much positivity around the place but I want to make it totally clear that the club will continue to do things in their own time.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re not on top of things because we’re absolutely certain about where we are and where we need to go.

“Whilst we really want to keep you all informed, we will only do that when things are done and dusted and not while we’re in the process of doing them but I do want to reassure everyone

we have a very clear picture of what we’re doing and I feel like everything to do with this club is on the up,” added the Pools boss.

Writing in his online blog for the club website, Hignett added: “I also want to make it 100% clear that I am happy with the budget that is in place for next season, where we are with player

discussions, what’s happening in terms of targeting new recruits and everything else that is going on at the football club at this moment in time. We’re in good shape.

“We are making good strides ahead of the new season - and this is only the start.

“We can’t do everything that we want to do straight away, we have to just keep going at it bit by bit, and that’s what we’ll do until we get everything where we want it to be.

“We know what the club needs and what it doesn’t need, we’re in the best position to judge and we’ll work as hard we possibly can to get it done.

“We’re at the very start of the process to get us back where we want to be. "Naturally, there will be ups and downs along the way but I am absolutely determined that I won’t fail and I am

absolutely determined to make this club better, and I know I will do it.

“What we need to do is make sure we all stick together now and moving forward.

“I can’t do it on my own, the players can’t and the fans can’t either – it has to be a joint effort from the whole club and the community as well.

“If we can do that and we can bring success, then it will feel a million times better if we all know we’ve played our part together.”