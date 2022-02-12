Hartlepool United are looking to make it back-to-back wins in League Two this afternoon. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Graeme Lee’s side arrive at the People’s Pension Stadium buoyed by their midweek success over Barrow after a double from Luke Molyneux and Omar Bogle’s first goal for the club helped Pools come from behind at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The win kept Lee’s side nine points above the drop zone with the Pools boss now hoping his side can look up in the table rather than over their shoulders.

“Its massive. You look at the two bottom teams who both won so those three points are massive for us to keep that distance and keep that gap,” said Lee.

Hartlepool United face Crawley Town at the People's Pension Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“You can look both ways. Wins are going to make us look up, and that’s what we need to do, but we need to focus on us.

“We all look the wrong way at times but you start looking the other way as well and start thinking ‘can we pick a few off’ and you never know.

“There’s still 18 games of the season left, there’s a lot of points to play for. We’re in games and we look like a good team in this league.”

Pools may well be without January signing Marcus Carver this afternoon after Lee admitted he is to remain cautious over the striker signed from Southport after picking up a groin injury in the goalless draw with Carlisle United.

Carver could be seen going through some extensive fitness work on the Suit Direct Stadium pitch ahead of Tuesday night’s victory over Barrow with Lee revealing he has been working the 28-year-old hard this week.

“He’s close. He got back into training last week but I wanted him to get a bit of a mini pre-season into him,” said Lee.

“I think from him coming in we said we knew he came from non-league and his lack of fitness was a massive thing.

“We need to make sure he’s right up to speed so we’ve put him through his paces this week and worked him hard and we’ll continue to do that but the last thing I want to do is put someone back in for him to pull out again.”

Fellow new signing Bogle enjoyed the perfect home debut on Tuesday as he opened his account for Pools and the 29-year-old believes he will only improve the more regular game time he receives.

“As time goes on and the fitter I get, and the sharper I get, my game will come together again,” said Bogle.

“My general fitness is good because I kept myself in good shape and in good condition. I worked hard even though I hadn't been playing this season.

“But it’s just that match sharpness you can’t really replicate anywhere else, that just comes through the games really but I’m hoping in two or three games I’m going to be where I need to be.”

Meanwhile, Pools announced striker Olufela Olomola has left the club to join Yeovil Town on-loan for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances for Pools this season with his most recent outing coming in the Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final victory over Charlton Athletic.

