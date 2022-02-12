Crawley Town v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and updates from the People's Pension Stadium as Graeme Lee's side look for back-to-back wins in League Two
Hartlepool United are aiming to make it back-to-back wins this afternoon as they visit Crawley Town in League Two.
Graeme Lee’s side arrive at the People’s Pension Stadium buoyed by their midweek success over Barrow after a double from Luke Molyneux and Omar Bogle’s first goal for the club helped Pools come from behind at the Suit Direct Stadium.
The win kept Lee’s side nine points above the drop zone with the Pools boss now hoping his side can look up in the table rather than over their shoulders.
“Its massive. You look at the two bottom teams who both won so those three points are massive for us to keep that distance and keep that gap,” said Lee.
“You can look both ways. Wins are going to make us look up, and that’s what we need to do, but we need to focus on us.
“We all look the wrong way at times but you start looking the other way as well and start thinking ‘can we pick a few off’ and you never know.
“There’s still 18 games of the season left, there’s a lot of points to play for. We’re in games and we look like a good team in this league.”
Pools may well be without January signing Marcus Carver this afternoon after Lee admitted he is to remain cautious over the striker signed from Southport after picking up a groin injury in the goalless draw with Carlisle United.
Carver could be seen going through some extensive fitness work on the Suit Direct Stadium pitch ahead of Tuesday night’s victory over Barrow with Lee revealing he has been working the 28-year-old hard this week.
“He’s close. He got back into training last week but I wanted him to get a bit of a mini pre-season into him,” said Lee.
“I think from him coming in we said we knew he came from non-league and his lack of fitness was a massive thing.
“We need to make sure he’s right up to speed so we’ve put him through his paces this week and worked him hard and we’ll continue to do that but the last thing I want to do is put someone back in for him to pull out again.”
Fellow new signing Bogle enjoyed the perfect home debut on Tuesday as he opened his account for Pools and the 29-year-old believes he will only improve the more regular game time he receives.
“As time goes on and the fitter I get, and the sharper I get, my game will come together again,” said Bogle.
“My general fitness is good because I kept myself in good shape and in good condition. I worked hard even though I hadn't been playing this season.
“But it’s just that match sharpness you can’t really replicate anywhere else, that just comes through the games really but I’m hoping in two or three games I’m going to be where I need to be.”
Meanwhile, Pools announced striker Olufela Olomola has left the club to join Yeovil Town on-loan for the remainder of the season.
The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances for Pools this season with his most recent outing coming in the Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final victory over Charlton Athletic.
Crawley Town v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and updates from the People’s Pension Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 14:06
- Graeme Lee’s side looking for back-to-back League Two wins for the first time since October.
- Pools in no rush with Marcus Carver.
- Nicky Featherstone remains suspended.
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne ©, Odusina, Ferguson, Morris, White, Crawford, Grey, Bogle, Molyneux
- Subs: Bilokapic, Ogle, Liddle, Shelton, Holohan, Fletcher, Cullen
And here is how the home side line up with one change from their win over Harrogate Town in midweek.
TEAM NEWS
The team news is in at the People’s Pension Stadium as Pools are unchanged from their midweek win over Barrow.
𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚-𝙪𝙥
Graeme Lee changed formation in the midweek win over Barrow and it will be interesting to discover whether the Hartlepool United boss sticks with those tactics and personnel which proved so successful on Tuesday night.
Pools have had a lot of travel in recent weeks and with this their third game in a week Lee may be tempted to revert back to a more pragmatic approach this afternoon.
Predicted XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Morris, White, Crawford, Molyneux, Bogle
𝙊𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬 - '𝘿𝙤𝙣’𝙩 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙤𝙡'
Crawley Town manager John Yems has warned his side not to underestimate Hartlepool United this afternoon.
The Red Devils secured an impressive win over Harrogate Town in midweek and are unbeaten in their last four League Two fixtures ahead of this afternoon’s game.
Pools have found life on the road difficult this season whereas Crawley have struggled on home soil and Yems admits you can’t read too much into each teams form.
“We don’t read into that because we’ve got one of the worst home records. So if you read into theirs, you’ve got to read into ours,” Yems told the Sussex World.
“It’s crazy because when we first took over we weren’t beat for something like nine months at home and we couldn’t win a raffle away from home.
“Don’t underestimate Hartlepool. They’re very, very good footballing people up there. I like the club, I always have liked Hartlepool.
“Anywhere where Brain Clough could go and cut his teeth, and with the people who are around there, the philosophies don’t change it’s a good football environment.”
𝙇𝙚𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙤𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨
Graeme Lee is expecting a tough afternoon when Hartlepool United visit Crawley Town this afternoon.
Pools are making their third long trip in as many weeks following games at Exeter City and Crystal Palace but Lee believes he has the quality within his squad to deal with the tough demands of the fixture list.
“They’ve just come off the back of a 3-1 win away at Harrogate so it’s another challenge for us,” said Lee.
“They’re a tough team they’ve proved they can score goals. We’ve got to be confident and have belief from Tuesday nights performance.
“We know it’s going to be tough and there’s going to be tired bodies. Our plan is you work the other lads to make sure they’re fit and ready.
“Opportunities will come, we know that but we’re very happy with the size of the squad so w should be ok even if we change things.”
𝙇𝙚𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙪𝙥 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚
𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙘𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙖 𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣
Marcus Carver is close to a return for Hartlepool United according to manager Graeme Lee.
Carver is a new signing at the Suit Direct Stadium having joined for an undisclosed fee from Southport last month but has endured a bit of a stop-start time since making the switch.
Carver made his debut in the defeat at Bristol Rovers with Pools supporters encouraged by what they saw from their new striker but the 28-year-old only managed 53 minutes in his second start at Carlisle United three days later after picking up a slight groin strain.
Carver’s move from non-league concerned Lee in terms of the players fitness with him not being up to speed with the rigours of the Football League.
And Lee has suggested the club are managing his return by building up his fitness so that there will be no recurrence of the injury when he does return to the fold.
Good afternoon and welcome to the People’s Pension Stadium here in Crawley as Hartlepool United look to build on a solid win over Barrow in midweek.
Graeme Lee’s side ended a seven game winless run on Tuesday and will be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since October here this afternoon.
Pools have won just once away from home all season but face a Crawley team who have won just four of their 13 home games this campaign.
And you can follow all the action here live with the Hartlepool Mail this afternoon in our blog.