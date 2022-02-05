Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool United RECAP: Pools bow out of the FA Cup after spirited second half at Selhurst Park
Hartlepool United’s FA Cup fairytale is over after they were beaten by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Graeme Lee’s side have claimed a number of giant killings this season but finally met their match up against Patrick Vieira’s Eagles.
Marc Guehi opened the scoring inside four minutes to hand Pools the worst possible start before Michael Olise doubled the lead midway through the first half.
In truth it was one way traffic in the opening 45 minutes with Lee’s side unable to recover from that early setback as Guehi cushioned home Olise’s freekick from the right.
Pools looked around for an offside flag which never came as the Eagles dominated the early stages with Olise and Eberechi Eze causing problems from the off.
And it was Olise who doubled the lead in the 22nd minute when he latched onto Conor Gallagher’s clever pass from Ben Killip’s short clearance.
Olise still had plenty to do in order to beat Timi Odusina before placing beyond Killip at the near post.
The closest Pools came to an equaliser in the first half was on the stroke of half-time as Omar Bogle was able to turn and strike at goal from the edge of the area but his effort lacked the conviction to trouble Jack Butland.
The Eagles began the second-half in a similar manner as Jean-Philippe Mateta hit the post from Olise’s cross before Eze fired the rebound over.
Olise was denied twice in quick succession by Killip before Mateta was next to be thwarted.
There was a stoppage in play early in the second-half as referee Peter Bankes was alerted to an emergency among the Hartlepool supporters.
Play was stopped for around seven minutes as medical crew succesfully attended to an incident.
Lee altered his system midway through the second-half and it galvanised Pools somewhat as they threatened the final third more.
Debutant Bryn Morris tested Butland from range before Jamie Sterry saw his effort go narrowly wide.
Vieira brought on Palace’s big hitters, Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke late in the game as Pools tired but Lee’s side were able to keep some respect on the scoreline as they bow out of the competition.
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 17:28
- Michael Olise doubles the home side’s lead
- Marc Guehi gives Crystal Palace the lead
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Liddle ©, Odusina, Ferguson, Morris, Shelton, Crawford, Bogle, Molyneux
- Subs: Boyes, Ogle, Smith, Holohan, White, Fletcher, Grey, Cullen, Olomola
- Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Ward, Kelly, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic ©, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Mateta, Eze
- Subs: Guaita, Andersen, Clyne, Adaramola, Hughes, Ayew, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Benteke
FULL TIME
It’s all over at Selhurst Park as Hartlepool bow out of the FA Cup.
It’s been a remarkable run for Pools but they have come up against a good side in Crystal Palace, and it is they who will move into the fifth round
Killip with another good save to deny Edouard
Brilliant block from Sterry to deny Hughes almost on the line
There will be eight minutes of added time
89 - CLOSE
Gallagher goes close for Palace. He tries to find the far corner but it takes a nick off Byrne and goes wide
87 - SAVE BY KILLIP
Killip gets down low to his right to deny Olise again. They have had quite the battle with each other this half
Adaramola replaces Ward
84 - STERRY GOES CLOSE
Sterry finds himself in the middle of the park and decided ‘why not’ and his effort goes agonisingly close for Pools.
82 - POOLS SUB
Holohan replaces Crawford