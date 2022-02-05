Hartlepool United bow out of the FA Cup after defeat at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Graeme Lee’s side have claimed a number of giant killings this season but finally met their match up against Patrick Vieira’s Eagles.

Marc Guehi opened the scoring inside four minutes to hand Pools the worst possible start before Michael Olise doubled the lead midway through the first half.

In truth it was one way traffic in the opening 45 minutes with Lee’s side unable to recover from that early setback as Guehi cushioned home Olise’s freekick from the right.

Hartlepool United take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round at Selhurst Park. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Pools looked around for an offside flag which never came as the Eagles dominated the early stages with Olise and Eberechi Eze causing problems from the off.

And it was Olise who doubled the lead in the 22nd minute when he latched onto Conor Gallagher’s clever pass from Ben Killip’s short clearance.

Olise still had plenty to do in order to beat Timi Odusina before placing beyond Killip at the near post.

The closest Pools came to an equaliser in the first half was on the stroke of half-time as Omar Bogle was able to turn and strike at goal from the edge of the area but his effort lacked the conviction to trouble Jack Butland.

The Eagles began the second-half in a similar manner as Jean-Philippe Mateta hit the post from Olise’s cross before Eze fired the rebound over.

Olise was denied twice in quick succession by Killip before Mateta was next to be thwarted.

There was a stoppage in play early in the second-half as referee Peter Bankes was alerted to an emergency among the Hartlepool supporters.

Play was stopped for around seven minutes as medical crew succesfully attended to an incident.

Lee altered his system midway through the second-half and it galvanised Pools somewhat as they threatened the final third more.

Debutant Bryn Morris tested Butland from range before Jamie Sterry saw his effort go narrowly wide.

Vieira brought on Palace’s big hitters, Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke late in the game as Pools tired but Lee’s side were able to keep some respect on the scoreline as they bow out of the competition.

