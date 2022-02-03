He has enjoyed quite a few memorable ones in his short spell as a manager at Hartlepool United so far.

But coming up against Patrick Vieira in the opposition dugout as Pools look to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history this weekend against Crystal Palace is going to be an occasion to saviour.

The Pools boss had a successful career on the field in the Football League with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and, of course, Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee will go toe-to-toe with Patrick Vieira in the dugout as Hartlepool United face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

And Lee has been involved in squads who have performed their own FA Cup giant killings over the years, including being a part of the Notts County team who held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Meadow Lane back in 2011.

Lee was an unused substitute on that occasion as the Magpies held Roberto Mancini’s superstars, including Vieira, to force a replay.

The Premier League midfield legend has enjoyed rich success in the FA Cup, including in 2011 after seeing off Lee’s Notts County side 5-0 in that fourth round replay at the Etihad Stadium.

The Frenchman has won the competition no fewer than five times, among many other accolades, throughout a glittering career most famous for his time with Arsenal.

Patrick Vieira is no stranger to the FA Cup having won the competition five times as a player. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

But while Lee may not have been able to reach the heights of Vieira on the field, the pair will start as equals in Saturday’s meeting at Selhurst Park and it is something Lee can’t wait to see play out.

“We’re playing against some of the top players in the country and in the world so it’s exciting,” said Lee.

“As players on the pitch, we like to challenge ourselves and they rise to those challenges and it’s no different for someone like me on the touchline up alongside [Patrick] Vieira.

“It’s a great experience for me but it’s something where you'll be trying to get one over on him.

“It’s football. It’s what the FA Cup is all about,” Lee added.

“I’ve fought throughout my career in the lower leagues and Patrick has had an unbelievable career, he was an unbelievable player, and he’s doing fantastic as a manager.

“To put yourself on the same pitch and in the same stadium challenging yourself against people like that is fantastic. It’s what you’re in the job for.”

Pools will be without midfielder Nicky Featherstone for the trip to the capital after he was sent off in last week’s goalless draw with Exeter City with Gary Liddle expected to captain the side in his place.

Liddle is no stranger to cup upsets himself in this competition having been part of the Bradford City side who famously eliminated Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2015.

And Pools boss Lee admits you just never know when it comes to the FA Cup.

“It’s going to be a tough afternoon, we’ve got to ride our luck at times but you just never know,” said Lee.

“It’s the FA Cup. You’ve seen it before and we’ve upset a few teams already on our run and we’ll be trying it again.

“It’s 11v11. It’s a game of football and we’ll give everything we can.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.