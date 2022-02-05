Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United LIVE: Updates from FA Cup fourth round tie at Selhurst Park

Hartlepool United take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round at Selhurst Park. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Graeme Lee’s side are looking to progress into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time when they take on Crystal Palace.

And the two sides have previous in this competition, with Pools causing a major upset back in 1993 when Andy Saville’s penalty was enough to see off the Premier League Eagles in round three.

Pools will be hoping for similar magic today where they will be backed by a sellout away following of 4,700 in the capital.

Lee’s side have produced a number of heroics in cup competitions so far this season, toppling opposition from higher divisions at will.

But Patrick Vieira’s side represent their toughest challenge yet.

"It’s going to be a tough afternoon, we’ve got to ride our luck at times and you just never know. It’s the FA Cup. Things happen,” Lee told The Mail.

"You’ve seen it before and we’ve upset a few teams already on our run and we’ll be trying it again. But we need to believe and play our game. It’s 11v11. It’s a game of football and we’ll give everything we can.”

Lee will be without captain Nicky Featherstone who is suspended after picking up a red card in the goalless draw with Exeter City a week ago.

Gary Liddle is expected to be given the captains armband on what he is predicting will be a special occasion.

“We’re gutted for Feaths. He’s a good friend of mine at the football club and is someone I speak to quite often,” said Liddle.

“I’ve not captained the club many times throughout my career and with the amount of appearances I’ve made a lot of people will be surprised at that but to get the opportunity in the couple of league games that I did last season and to do it again this weekend potentially is something I’m really looking forward to."

Pools were given another wonderful gesture from Crystal Palace ahead of the game when the Eagles donated to Lee’s family to help wife Gemma fund her next 12 months of treatment for a life-threatening brain tumour.

Gemma was told she had 12 months to live in 2019 following a cancerous brain tumour diagnosis but is alive thanks to a trial drug called ONC201 after the couple extensively searched worldwide for potential treatments.

And although Gemma's condition remains, her most recent scans were classed as 'stable', meaning the cancer has not worsened.

The Premier League club not only donated, but encouraged other supporters to donate where they can. If you would like to offer your support you can do so HERE.

It comes after Palace also offered to subsidise the travel costs of Pools fans making the journey to Selhurt Park this afternoon.

"I think first of all it’s worth noting Crystal Palace and the gesture they put out for us to subside the travel of our supporters,” said club chief operating officer Stephen Hobin.

“I think a lot of the Premier League clubs often get a bad name for not sharing the revenue if you will but Crystal Palace have certainly helped us in that respect for this fixture so we’d like to thank them publicly.”

