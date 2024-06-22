Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Dan Dodds limped off at the end of last August's convincing win over AFC Fylde, Hartlepool United were just about to rise to the top of the National League table. Without him, Pools plummeted towards the relegation zone and ended up an underwhelming 12th. His return promises to be a big boost for new manager Darren Sarll - but Pools must proceed with caution.

Remarkably, Pools have had four different managers and countless full-backs since Dodds last graced the Suit Direct Stadium 10 months ago.

Charlie Seaman soon fell out of favour under John Askey, who favoured the reliable but less spectacular Luke Hendrie, who also got the nod under Lennie Lawrence and, until a hamstring tear ruled him out, Kevin Phillips.

Phillips then experimented with a series of square pegs in round holes, including central-defenders Manny Onariase and Alex Lacey as well as Derby County loanee Kwaku Oduroh until, at last, teenager Louis Stephenson made the role his own.

Dodds has missed the last 10 months following an ACL injury he sustained in the closing stages of the win over Fylde on August 26th.

There were also cameos for Kieran Wallace and Campbell Darcy, who made an impression at the end of last season with a couple of fearless substitute appearances.

New manager Darren Sarll will be hoping he has less to think about at right-back, with Dodds edging ever closer to a return from the anterior cruciate ligament injury that has kept him out for so long.

It's worth noting that, for much of his Pools career so far, Dodds has lined up on the right side of a defensive three, and was impressing in the role when he limped off with just minutes remaining of last summer's win over the Coasters.

However, it seems likely that Sarll will field a more conventional back four, with experienced pair Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall having formed a strong partnership in the heart of defence and David Ferguson set for a fifth season at the Suit Direct.

Not discounting Louis Stephenson or Campbell Darcy, both of whom did well towards the back end of last term, Dodds looks like being the man to fill the role.

After signing from local rivals Darlington in January 2023, Dodds made a positive start to his Pools career and caught the eye with his dynamism, energy and, above all, pace.

It is his speed that makes him an asset in a three, where he is able to cover over the shoulder, and at right-back, when he gets up and down the flank and is an influence both defensively and going forward.

Assuming Sarll sees him as a right back rather than a third centre-half, then his pace in combination with the fleet-footed Joe Grey, who enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign on the right flank, appears a tantalising prospect.

It will also be a real comfort to Parkes and Waterfall alongside him who, for all their pedigree as defenders, are not blessed with pace.

It is, of course, easy to get carried away; Dodds has played just 24 games in blue and white, is still only 23 and, while his absence was a major blow, the slide down the table after he was ruled out was due to a multitude of factors, not least an injury to Anthony Mancini that was sustained less than 72 hours later.

Above all, Pools must continue to be patient with Dodds.

ACL injuries are notoriously difficult to come back from and, particularly for players with explosive pace, it can take a long time between their return to action and their return to their best; for some, it never happens.

While that remains a risk for Dodds, given his age, supporters can be confident of seeing him back up to full speed before too long, but it would be in defiance of the laws of anatomy to expect him to be marauding up and down the flank for 90 minutes week in, week out in the opening stages of the campaign.

He provided fans with a promising update on Thursday when he said he was "on track", "feeling good" and that he was hopeful of being available for selection come August 10th, when Pools begin their National League campaign.

Pre-season provides the perfect chance for him to ease himself back into a match scenario although, especially considering Sarll's wealth of options at right-back, it seems likely Pools will be taking it step by step; it's almost impossible to be too careful when coming back from an ACL.

When he does return to competitive action - a testament to his own strength and resilience and well as the painstaking professionalism of the people who have plotted his route back to health and helped him through his rehabilitation - it will be a momentous occasion for Dodds, Sarll and the Hartlepool United fanbase.

His first competitive match has to be, above all else, about getting through the game in one piece. Even then, Dodds will know he is not out of the woods, but the end will, at last, be in sight.

At both Darlington and Pools he has proven he has the potential to be one of the best right-backs in the National League and could well be the missing piece in Sarll's defensive puzzle.