The Pools midfielder was subject to some deadline day interest from a number of clubs who had been alerted to the £100,000 release clause in his contract.

Holohan has enjoyed a positive start to life in League Two with Pools, scoring the winning goal in two of the opening four league matches this campaign. But to Challinor’s knowledge, no offers were made for the player before the 11pm deadline on August 31.

However, the Pools boss recognises the club are in a slightly vulnerable position when it comes to the interest from big-spending Stockport County, who aren’t restricted to a transfer window due to their non-league standing.

Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan celebrates after Tyler Burey scored their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Walsall at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 21st August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“There has been nothing,” Challinor said in response to the Holohan interest. “As far as I’m aware there has been no bid from anyone.

"They’re always hard these deals with things happening so late. The thing with Gav’s position, we’re potentially out of control a little bit where if a National League club want to bid for him, they don’t have a transfer window and that’s where we’re at.

"I didn’t honestly think there would be offers coming in and until that happens with any player, you don’t have a decision to make really.”

But the Pools boss is still open to other players leaving the club on loan, with his squad currently consisting of 10 defenders.

He added: “In terms of others going out, if players in our squad do go out, chances are it will be to National League teams so that option still isn’t closed.”

