Dave Challinor discusses 'the most important thing' to Hartlepool United right now

Even during a disappointing opening 50-minutes against Northampton Town on Saturday which saw Pools trail in a league game for only the third time at Victoria Park since last December – the 5,272 home fans stuck with the side and cheered them on to comeback and secure an impressive victory.

And it prompted manager Dave Challinor to reiterate a point he has made several times before.

"It’s the most important thing that the crowd stays with us,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Northampton Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 9th October 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’re not going to have everything our own way and we are going to lose a game eventually.

"Our [home] record is brilliant but we are going to lose which is when the players will be challenged and in adversity when we aren’t playing well and we are behind is when we need the supporters the most.

"There will be times where that happens and I won’t tell the fans to expect it but hopefully it can be fresh in their minds that we are going to need them.

"The Northampton game was one of those where we have a responsibility on the pitch to keep the supporters in the game.

"Thankfully they stayed in the game and the last half-hour when things ramped up, it became a real atmosphere and that feeling after the game is different to your bog standard wins because the adrenaline is pumping right until the last minute.”

After every home game, the Pools players and staff show their appreciation toward the home supporters.

Should Pools win, as is often the case at the moment, Challinor heads to the north west corner to celebrate with his now signature fist pump.

“We tend to go over to the corner first but we go all the way around the ground because every single fan in the ground is as important as the other,” he added.

"That’s why we go to all four sides of the ground because they have been brilliant and there is optimism around the place and it’s not misplaced optimism, the club is moving forward and we’ve got to make sure we continue that gradual improvement on and off the pitch for as long as we can and make sure what we’re doing is right.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.