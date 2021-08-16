Dave Challinor explains striker absences for Hartlepool United's 3-2 defeat at Barrow

Mark Cullen and Fela Olomola didn’t make the trip to Holker Street for Pools’ first away game of the new season.

Olomola was singled out as a doubt before the match after picking up a knock following Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat at home to Crewe Alexandra.

But Cullen, who was set to be named on the bench, was a late withdrawal after taking ill on Friday night. The former Port Vale striker has since returned a negative coronavirus lateral flow test but will need to return a negative PCR test before returning to training.

Olufela Olomola of Hartlepool United in action with Crawley Town's Archie Davies during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Fela has got a slight niggle but will train next week as usual, it’s nothing too serious,” Challinor said after the game.

"Culls has been ill overnight so reported that this morning. Again, as with everything nowadays, regardless of being sick, having a cough or a cold, he’ll be covid tested.

"His lateral flow test was negative but they’re about as useful as an ashtray on a motorbike so he’ll have a proper test which will hopefully come back negative and he’ll be back with us next week as well.”

As a result, a makeshift front line of winger Tyler Burey and 19-year-old new arrival Will Goodwin held their own against the Bluebirds with both players getting on the scoresheet.

But goals from Barrow’s Ozzy Zanzala, Josh Gordon and Dimitri Sea saw the hosts claim their first three points of the season as Pools suffered their first League Two defeat in four years.

