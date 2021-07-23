Dave Challinor gives transfer strategy update as he assesses Hartlepool United squad

So far Pools have retained the services of most key players from last season’s promotion winning side while also bringing in several fresh faces.

Fela Olomola, Martin Smith, Neill Byrne and Reagan Ogle have all joined the club this summer while former Port Vale striker Mark Cullen is understood to have agreed terms but is yet to be announced.

Another goalkeeper and a few more attacking players remain high on Challinor’s priority list at the moment.

Manager Dave Challinor. Spennymoor Town FC 1-0 Hartlepool United FC. Pre-season friendly 20-07-21. Picture by FRANK REID

North East born goalkeepers Shaun MacDonald and Adam Smith have been on trial at the club in the opening two friendly matches against Runcorn Linnets and Spennymoor Town respectively.

Former Torquay United forward Kalvin Kalala has also featured in both games. But in midfield and defence, Challinor is fairly content with the quality and quantity of options he has available.

“We need strength and options in forward areas which we have to be patient on,” Challinor said.

“We will definitely be using the loan market in terms of bringing players in. I know where we are with what you might consider our strongest team based on last year, the back end of the pitch and the middle isn’t bad.

"But we definitely need to improve and it’s the final third where we need to get players in who are going to score goals and improve us at the top end of the pitch.”

