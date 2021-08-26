Dave Challinor gives update on search for key staff members at Hartlepool United

Dave Challinor’s coaching team has undergone quite the turnaround since securing promotion from the National League back in June.

Firstly, goalkeeping coach Ross Turnbull left to join Chelsea. He has since been replaced by club legend Dimi Konstantopoulos. Then last week, Parkinson left due to personal and health reasons and shortly after Gallagher’s departure was confirmed by the club.

First-team coach Antony Sweeney and strength and conditioning coach Jake Simpson are the only two members of Challinor’s coaching team who remain at the club from last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Parkinson as Hartlepool assistant manager. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Despite all this, things are going relatively well on the pitch for Pools so far this season with two wins from their opening three League Two matches.

Challinor has already said he won’t be rushing into making new appointments as he looks to bring the right people in to complement his squad of players.

“We’re not in a massive rush to [make an appointment], for us it just means changing little things,” Challinor said.

“On a matchday it’s a little different in terms of responsibilities – my involvement in the warm-up is different than what it was when Joe was here.

“For the players, it’s important to get the right person in, one who has an understanding of what the football club is and how we work because there’s a lot of responsibilities placed on the staff members.

“They have a big say in what goes on and ultimately, the sword falls on me making that final decision, but it’s with the opinion and understanding of the people we’ve got.”

Challinor told the club website: “As I’ve said previously with firstly Ross (Turnbull) moving on and more recently Joe (Parkinson), we’ll bring in a replacement for Buster and I’ve already spoken to him about being involved in that process.

“We’ll replace him as a physio but he’s impossible to replace as a character. He’s unique, I’m not sure whether that’s in a good or a bad way!

“The work that the staff do behind the scenes is immense and hugely stressful and there comes a time when you need to make decisions that are personal for you.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.