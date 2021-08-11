Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup further highlighted Pools’ need for attacking reinforcements.

Challinor named wingers Luke Molyneux and Tyler Burey as Hartlepool’s starting forwards against the League One side with Fela Olomola and Mark Cullen, the club’s only two natural strikers, coming off the bench.

"We were sort of limited with the personnel we went with,” Challinor admitted following the match. “Is it ideal? No but it’s the position we find ourselves in.

Olufela Olomola of Hartlepool United and Josh Lundstram of Crewe Alexandra in action during the Carabao Cup match between Hartlepool United and Crewe Alexandra at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 10th August 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“Hopefully something will be done before the weekend and we’ll have another body in and we’ll have more choices and further down the line hopefully even more, fingers crossed.”

Pools have lost their two top goalscorers from last season in Rhys Oates and Luke Armstrong whose goals need replacing.

Former Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf has been rumoured as a potential signing for Pools after being spotted at Victoria Park on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old scored eight goals in 26 National League games while on loan at Wrexham and Chesterfield last season but is currently a free agent having been released by The Tangerines in June.

Elsewhere, young strikers Will Goodwin and Josh Coburn have also been linked with possible loan moves from Stoke City and Middlesbrough respectively.

Nothing has materialised so far but Challinor remains confident of getting the right players in come deadline day on August 31.

“We’re at a time now where there are players at teams who would have expected to start games and once they get towards the end of August perhaps they’re not as playing as much as they would have hoped,” he added.

"Then those players become available and we’ve got to make sure we keep our eye on the ball when it comes to players, who they are and where they are and whether they fit within our budget.

"They’ll be different types and fingers crossed that will be the case. I’m pretty certain we’ll have bodies in that will improve us.”

