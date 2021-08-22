On the field, Pools have had a solid start to life back in League Two but can supporters expect to see any transfer business completed before their next league game against Carlisle on Saturday?

Dave Challinor doesn’t believe that is the case but admits that the club are still on the hunt for players to bring into the club ahead of deadline day, a week on Tuesday.

“I’m not too sure ahead of the next game, for us, 31st August is the day that is going to make the biggest difference.” Challinor said.

“Whether things materialise in the coming days I’m not too sure.

“We’re in the position where we are probably reliant on what other clubs do in terms of other clubs bringing players in and then players potentially becoming available to come out.

“It’s day-to-day for us. I could quite easily get in the car and have a load of calls from club’s saying ‘we’ve made a decision and he’s available’.

“I imagine there will be meetings on Monday about people and decisions on squads.

“We’re not in a massive rush, it’s about getting the right ones in but it is a waiting game but not so much before the next game, the 31st August is the day for it.”

There is an added complication on deadline day however as Hartlepool travel to Carlisle, this time in the Papa John’s Trophy.

So does Challinor believe playing a match on deadline day will have an impact on the club’s efforts to bring in some new faces?

“It is tough I suppose,” he told the Mail.

"I’d suggest it’s probably tougher [for clubs] higher up, without putting too much of a dampener on us as a club and the level we’re playing at.

“I hope that we’re not going to be at midnight waiting for faxes to come through and all sorts, I’m hoping most of our stuff will be done.”

He added: “When the game comes around, it’s probably quite an important game for us, in terms of that opportunity [to progress], so I wouldn’t change it.

“But it’s all-hands-on-deck anyway so it’s just another problem we have to deal with.”

