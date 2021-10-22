Dave Challinor picks out two Hartlepool United stars for special praise after win over Bradford City

It has been a long time coming but Pools finally secured three points on the road thanks to a Mark Cullen-inspired brace and a 3-1 victory on Tuesday evening.

Pools have had little time to celebrate the win with focus and attention quickly shifting to the visit of Harrogate Town to The Vic on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Challinor’s men are unbeaten on home soil this season following promotion from the National League but Harrogate will provide a stern test this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Cullen of Hartlepool United celebrates. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

On the impact of Holohan and on-loan Huddersfield Town midfielder Daly, Challinor said: “I thought they were brilliant and the four lads in there put in a great shift.

"They've got legs not just to do the defensive stuff but also to run the opposite way.

"I thought they did that really well and probably didn't get the rewards they deserved in terms of Gav and Dales having a few chances between them.

"They've been part of a really good performance and a really good win.”

Challinor was also pleased with how his Pools players came through the challenge of seeing out the last 15 minutes having conceded.

The Pools boss added: “Of course it's a big mental test.

"We've spoken about that at some point, whether it's the first 15-minutes or the last 15-minutes, at some point you're going to have to deal with adversity.

"Whether it's a momentum shift, a decision against you or a goal conceded, we have to show character.

"Every part of the game is played between your ears.

"Whether that's confidence, belief, composure because everyone in our side can play a 15, 20, 35-yard pass in isolation, but being able to do that in a match environment, under pressure and making the right decision, that's when you're tested.

"The big thing for me is we conceded a poor goal but straight from the kick-off after that we showed composure and kept moving the ball well which is what we wanted.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.