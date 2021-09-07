With a travelling support of 788 for the match against Tranmere Rovers, Pools’ away following was almost 300 more than any other side in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Some Poolies were also quick to point out that there were National League matches with lower attendances than the number of away fans Pools brought to Prenton Park.

Unfortunately, impressive support doesn’t guarantee you any points as the Pools fans left Birkenhead disappointed after watching their side lose 1-0 to an 89th-minute header from Tom Davies.

Hartlepool players thank their fans at the end of the game during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United at Prenton Park, Birkenhead on Saturday 4th September 2021. (Credit: Ian Charles | MI News)

But manager Dave Challinor – who fans claimed throughout the afternoon ‘is better than Mourinho’ – was quick to pay tribute to those in attendance.

“It’s amazing and we knew they’d travel in numbers but to do what they did for the whole game was outstanding,” he said.

“It makes things even more disappointing from our perspective to not give them something to go home celebrating. That will bother some of them but most of them know where we’re at and what we’re doing."

Challinor also reiterated his pride managing at the club as he is close to agreeing a new contract at Pools

Hartlepool Fans at Tranmere during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United at Prenton Park, Birkenhead on Saturday 4th September 2021. (Credit: Ian Charles | MI News)

“Hopefully the fans can be quite happy with what we’ve produced on the pitch and say it’s a team that they’re proud of,” he added. “I’m proud of it and we deserved something but we’ll just make sure The Vic is bouncing next weekend [against Bristol Rovers] and we look to get three points there.”

