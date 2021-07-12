Dave Challinor reacts as Hartlepool United complete first summer signing from Accrington Stanley
Hartlepool United have confirmed their first signing of the summer with defender Reagan Ogle joining from Accrington Stanley.
The 22-year-old full-back spent time on loan in the National League at Altrincham last season, facing Pools in a 1-1 draw at the J Davidson Stadium back in March.
Ogle has also spent time in the National League North with Southport and AFC Fylde while also making eight senior appearances for Accrington after joining the club as a scholar in 2015.
The Australian is Pools’ first new arrival of the summer as Dave Challinor prepares his squad for the upcoming League Two season on August 7.
On his new signing, the Hartlepool boss told the club website: “Delighted to get a deal agreed to bring Reagan to the club.
"He’s someone we’ve liked over the last couple of years and kept an eye on his progress. He’s had good loans over the last few years and finished the season with Altrincham in the division we played in.
"His adaptability in the fact he covers lots of positions defensively is a huge plus and I’m sure he’ll be a big success with us and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”
Pools have also confirmed that Timi Odusina and Mark Shelton have had their extension options at the club triggered, keeping them at Victoria Park until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
As it stands, Hartlepool have 10 players confirmed to be signed up for the coming season with an extension announcement regarding Jamie Sterry still expected.