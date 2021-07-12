The 22-year-old full-back spent time on loan in the National League at Altrincham last season, facing Pools in a 1-1 draw at the J Davidson Stadium back in March.

Ogle has also spent time in the National League North with Southport and AFC Fylde while also making eight senior appearances for Accrington after joining the club as a scholar in 2015.

The Australian is Pools’ first new arrival of the summer as Dave Challinor prepares his squad for the upcoming League Two season on August 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Peers of Altrincham challenges Reagan Ogle of AFC Fylde during the Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round match between AFC Fylde and Altrincham at Mill Farm on October 25, 2020 in Fylde, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

On his new signing, the Hartlepool boss told the club website: “Delighted to get a deal agreed to bring Reagan to the club.

"He’s someone we’ve liked over the last couple of years and kept an eye on his progress. He’s had good loans over the last few years and finished the season with Altrincham in the division we played in.

"His adaptability in the fact he covers lots of positions defensively is a huge plus and I’m sure he’ll be a big success with us and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Pools have also confirmed that Timi Odusina and Mark Shelton have had their extension options at the club triggered, keeping them at Victoria Park until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

As it stands, Hartlepool have 10 players confirmed to be signed up for the coming season with an extension announcement regarding Jamie Sterry still expected.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.