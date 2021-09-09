Dave Challinor reflects on 'tough 18 months' managing at Hartlepool United

A global pandemic, six months without football followed by a non-stop year of playing would take it’s toll on most people.

And it has, with Pools assistant manager Joe Parkinson recently stepping away from the club due to personal reasons. Physio Ian Gallagher is also set to leave the club once an adequate replacement is found.

But promotion to the Football League has almost had the opposite impact on Challinor as he hopes to sign a new contract and commit his future to the club very soon.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

At the same time, he recognised just how tough the last year and a half has been for everyone.

“It’s been a tough 18 months, don’t get me wrong,” he told The Mail. “You accept what the job brings and all the good stuff that comes along with it but it’s been hard work, I won’t deny that.

"As much as I want to stay here, I can openly say I’m really looking forward to a holiday next summer as I’m sure we all are.

"It’s not a ‘woe is you lot’ situation because I’m very appreciative of the job we have working with the players every day and the whole world has been a very different place over the last 18 months.

"I would love a beach and some sun to just switch off for a week or two and that’s, motivation wise, something to look forward to further down the line!”

