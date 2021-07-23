Win.

After losing 1-0 at Spennymoor Town on Tuesday night, the Pools boss was disappointed with his side's performance and wants to see a reaction in the upcoming friendly matches against the Heed and away at Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night (7pm kick-off).

It’s two weeks before the League Two season kicks-off and Pools still have plenty of work to do on and off the pitch in preparation for their Football League return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signing Fela Olomola in action for Hartlepool United at Spennymoor Town (photo: Frank Reid)

While results in pre-season don’t have competitive consequences, Challinor wants his side to embed a winning mentality to take into the 2021-22 season. Whether it’s against eighth tier Runcorn Linnets or a Premier League outfit, his desire to win remains consistent.

"It’s not about who we play against, it's a process that we knew was going to be of the nature it is and it’s about winning games,” he said.

“I don’t care who they are against, whether we’re against a Premier League team or a team five divisions below us, it makes no difference to me, it’s about winning and doing what is required to win and continually trying to be better.

"No doubt, without question, we can’t get any worse than we were in the first 45, 60 minutes at Spennymoor, we can only get better.”

Tickets are still available for both upcoming friendly matches but they must be purchased in advance from the Gateshead FC and Blyth Spartans websites respectively.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.