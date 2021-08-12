Dave Challinor's great response to describing his ideal striker target for Hartlepool United

Dave Challinor has a pretty good idea of the type of striker he’d like to bring in at Hartlepool United this month.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 1:05 pm

The Pools boss has just secured the loan signing of Stoke City striker Will Goodwin before Saturday’s League Two encounter at Barrow to bolster the club’s forward options.

Mark Cullen and Fela Olomola were Hartlepool’s only two senior strikers prior to Goodwin’s arrival, leading Challinor to experiment by playing wingers Luke Molyneux and Tyler Burey up front during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat against Crewe Alexandra.

But the Pools boss is still targeting more forward additions.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Discussing his ideal target, Challinor smiled: “I’m looking for someone who scores 30 goals!

"But no, looking at how we play, we’re looking at someone with some presence. Whether that comes in the form of pace and power or height, pace and power but if that’s height, pace and power and goals then we’ve cracked it.

"That’s what we’re trying to get, that would work a treat!”

