The Pools boss is still to reach his two year milestone at the club following his arrival from AFC Fylde back in November 2019 but he has already cemented his legacy in the clubs history books following last season’s promotion from the National League.

No Pools fan will ever forget that day in Bristol and Challinor’s side have now began life back in the Football League superbly well as they occupy a play-off position.

Following the news all Pools fans have been waiting for with his new deal we take a look back over Challinor’s time at Victoria Park and pick out his best five moments so far – there may even be a space reserved for THAT Promotion Final.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Dave Challinor, Manager of Hartlepool United celebrates following the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate on June 20, 2021 in Bristol, England.

5 –Yeovil Town - FA Cup (November 12, 2019) Just one day after his official Pools unveiling Challinor showed why he was brought to the club with a notable FA Cup success over fellow National League rivals Yeovil Town. Arriving with a hugely impressive record at AFC Fylde life at Pools didn't get off to a great start for Challinor as his new side fell behind inside his first three minutes in the dugout. But the Glovers' lead didn't last long as Luke James quickly equalised before he set up midfielder Gavan Holohan to give Pools the lead. Nicke Kabamba added a third on the hour before Gime Toure netted from the penalty spot to make it a memorable first game in charge for Challinor as Pools moved into the second round of the FA Cup.

4 – Wealdstone National League (April 17, 2021) After the curtailing of the 2019-20 season Pools and Challinor were forced to reset and focus their attentions on the 2020-21 season. Tipped as play-off outsiders, Challinor's men exceeded expectations in the second half of the campaign as they ensconced themselves firmly in the National League title race. As the season headed towards its final month, Challinor's side recorded their biggest ever National League win in April 2021 running riot at Wealdstone to claim a 7-2 victory. Two goals each from Richie Bennett and Rhys Oates gave Pools a commanding four goal lead just after the break with Nicky Featherstone and Mark Shelton adding two more before Bennett sealed his hat-trick to give Pools a remarkable 7-0 lead. Despite two late consolation goals from the home side it was a standout day for Challinor's men.

3 – Weymouth – National League (May 29, 2021) It goes without saying the 2020-21 campaign will live long in the memory for Pools supporters and at number three we consider those supporters as they made their return to Victoria Park for the first time in 449 days. The title challenge might have fizzled out as Challinor's side began to refocus ahead of a play-off campaign, but the visit of Weymouth on the final day of the season was a day he described would 'live with him for a very long time' as Pools ran out comfortable 4-0 winners. The sun was shining and 1,700 Poolies were in fine voice and they didn't have to wait long to get the moment they had craved for so long as Ryan Johnson nodded home inside the opening 10 minutes. Oates, Shelton and Holohan capped a fine display to round off Pools' league campaign and send supporters home delighted.