It was Pools’ fourth away defeat in five League Two matches this season and the fourth straight away match in which they’d failed to score.

The result sees Hartlepool drop to 13th in the table following a run of one win in their last six league games.

Fans had been generally pleased with the start Pools had made to life back in League Two but Saturday’s defeat saw frustrations boil over on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool fans (Credit: Ian Charles | MI News)

Here’s what they had to say…

@craigturnbull84: “Terrible performance today by the team, no effort very lacklustre and couldn’t keep the ball! Team selection wise we have no better and I think January we will change things!! Big DC will get them firing but the away fans need more than that.”

@c_ship09: “Challinor needs to take a look at himself and the players brought in. Simple as that. I like him but the king? Howay. We have been poor for weeks. Crowd getting us through at home.”

@rayspindloe1: “We look like a one trick pony, got to set up differently away far too easy to beat.”

HUFC matchday coverage in association with sponsors Hornsey's Bar & Grill.

@oxoking: “The 398 travelling fans need a better team performance than away results Pools are getting.”

@adampinder0711: “Think it’s time we had a change in formation this back 3/5 however you want to look at it is just not as effective away from home.

@JackAshmann: “Amount of the strikers at the club, should have bought someone decent.”

@Davidjrj123: “We will be class once we sign a professional footballer to play up front.”

@JTW_1908: “Death, taxes and Pools losing away.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.