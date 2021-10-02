‘Death, taxes and Pools losing away’ – Hartlepool United fans voice concerns following another away defeat at Stevenage
Hartlepool United supporters couldn’t hide their frustration as the side were beaten 2-0 at Stevenage.
It was Pools’ fourth away defeat in five League Two matches this season and the fourth straight away match in which they’d failed to score.
The result sees Hartlepool drop to 13th in the table following a run of one win in their last six league games.
Fans had been generally pleased with the start Pools had made to life back in League Two but Saturday’s defeat saw frustrations boil over on social media.
Here’s what they had to say…
@craigturnbull84: “Terrible performance today by the team, no effort very lacklustre and couldn’t keep the ball! Team selection wise we have no better and I think January we will change things!! Big DC will get them firing but the away fans need more than that.”
@c_ship09: “Challinor needs to take a look at himself and the players brought in. Simple as that. I like him but the king? Howay. We have been poor for weeks. Crowd getting us through at home.”
@rayspindloe1: “We look like a one trick pony, got to set up differently away far too easy to beat.”
@oxoking: “The 398 travelling fans need a better team performance than away results Pools are getting.”
@adampinder0711: “Think it’s time we had a change in formation this back 3/5 however you want to look at it is just not as effective away from home.
@JackAshmann: “Amount of the strikers at the club, should have bought someone decent.”
@Davidjrj123: “We will be class once we sign a professional footballer to play up front.”
@JTW_1908: “Death, taxes and Pools losing away.”