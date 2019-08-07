Decision to sell Anfernee Dijksteel to Midddlesbrough was 'tough' says Charlton boss
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer says it was a tough decision to let defender Anfernee Dijksteel leave the club and sign for Middlesbrough.
The 22-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Teessiders after Bowyer said the Addicks had rejected a couple of bids for the Dutchman.
Dijksteel played a key part in Charlton’s promotion from League One last season yet Bowyer insists the deal was good for the club.
“Letting Anfernee go was a decision made by the footballing staff,” Bowyer told Charlton’s website. “It was a tough decision for us but it is a good deal for the club. Our focus remains on bringing in players that improve us ahead of the transfer deadline on Thursday.
“We wish Anfernee the best, except when he plays against us of course.”
Dijksteel, who made 59 appearances for Charlton after arriving in 2016, thanked the club for his development at the Valley while acknowledging the club’s supporters.
“I want to thank all current and former staff at Charlton Athletic, as they have helped me develop into the player I am today,” said Dijksteel.
“I would also like to say a massive and sincere thank you to the fans of Charlton Athletic. Thanks for your support, for travelling with the team all over the country. You will always have a special place in my heart.”
Dijksteel could make his Boro debut at the Riverside against Brenford this weekend and will wear the No 2 shirt at the Riverside.